PHOTOS: Workers Celebrate May Day In Bauchi, Edo State

Just like their counterparts in other states of the federation, workers in Bauchi and Edo states have trooped out en masse to celebrate this year’s May Day.

Amid the harsh economic climate in the country, workers in Bauchi gathered at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, to mark the event.

The workers were adorned in different attire representing their unions. They also marched through the venue as part of the activities marking the event.

In Edo State, the workers converged on the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City to observe the day.

Channels Television’s Hajara Aliyu captured the event in Bauchi as seen below:

Here are also photos from the Workers’ Day celebration in Benin City below: