DisCos Accounted For 100% Power Sector Casualties Q1— NERC

Electricity market operator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has said that distribution companies, also known as the DisCos, continue to account for majority of the safety challenges experienced in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The Commission noted in its first quarter report that cumulatively, the DisCos accounted for 100 per cent of casualties recorded in 2025/Q1, having accounted for 100 per cent, 92.98 per cent and 93.33 per cent in 2024/Q2, 2024/Q3 and 2024/Q4, respectively.

According to the report, during the quarter (2025/Q1), none of the power generation companies (GenCos) recorded casualties, while among the DisCos, Aba Power, Kano, and Yola were the only DisCos that did not record casualties.

Out of the 26 casualties reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest number of casualties were Benin (6), Eko (5) and Ibadan (5) DisCos, which represented 23.07%, 19.23%, and 19.23% of the total, respectively.

During the quarter under review, the total number of accidents recorded was 31, fatalities (employees and third party) were 12, while injuries recorded were 14.

The regulator linked the cause of the casualties to wire snaps, illegal/unauthorised access, vandalism, unsafe acts/conditions and falls from heights.

Furthermore, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) recorded 8 cases of damage to property/infrastructure due to explosions, fire outbreaks or acts of vandalism in 2025/Q1.

The Commission, in a note, said it has initiated investigations into all reported accidents and will enforce appropriate actions where necessary.

Furthermore, the Commission said it continues to closely monitor the implementation of licensees’ accident reduction strategies for the NESI.

“The Commission also organises various programs, including the Health and Safety Manager’s Meeting, aimed at improving the health and safety performance of the NESI.

“The biannual Health and Safety Manager’s meetings organised by the Commission with health and safety officers of licensees are aimed at discussing the reporting obligations of licensees as well as health and safety matters. During the meetings, licensees’ scorecards on compliance with health and safety standards are discussed,” NERC said.

While highlighting areas of improvement, the Commission aid it will continue to ensure that all licensees comply with the subsisting performance standards in the NESI.

“In addition, the Commission oversees settlement processes between licensees and families of accident victims in the NESI. This is to ensure transparency of the settlement process and to help the victim’s family secure fair compensation for losses suffered,” the report added.

NERC said in 2025/Q1, it oversaw the successful conclusion of two compensation negotiations between licensees and families of victims of the accidents.