FG, States, LGs Share ₦1.818trn June 2025 Revenue

A total sum of ₦1.818 trillion, being June 2025 Federation Account Revenue, has been shared among the Federal Government, States and the Local Government Councils.

A Saturday statement from the Accountant General of the Federation’s office, and signed by the Director (Press and Public Relations), Bawa Mokwa, noted that the revenue was shared at the July 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

The ₦1.818trn total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of ₦1.018trn, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦631.507bn, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦29.165bn, Exchange Difference revenue of ₦38.849bn and ₦100bn Augmentation from Non-Mineral revenue.

Quoting a communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), a total gross revenue of ₦4.232trn was available in the month of June 2025. Total deduction for cost of collection was ₦162.786bn while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were ₦2.251trn.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of ₦3.485trn was received for the month of June 2025. This was higher than the sum of ₦2.094trn received in the month of May 2025 by ₦1.390trn.

Gross revenue of ₦678.165bn was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in June 2025. This was lower than the ₦742.820bn available in the month of May 2025 by ₦64.655bn.

The communiqué stated that from the ₦1.818trn total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of ₦645.383bn, and the State Governments received a total sum of ₦607.417bn.

The Local government Council received ₦444.853bn, while the sum of ₦120.759bn (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting State as derivation revenue.

On the ₦1.018trn distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received ₦474.455bn and the State Governments received ₦240.650bn.

The Local Government Councils received ₦185.531bn, and the sum of ₦118.256bn (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

From the ₦631.507bn distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received ₦94.726bn, the State Governments received ₦315.754bn, and the Local Government Councils received ₦221.027bn.

A total sum of ₦4.375bn was received by the Federal Government from the ₦29.165bn Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL). The State Governments received ₦14.582bn, and the Local Government Councils received ₦10.208bn.

From the ₦38.849bn Exchange Difference revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received ₦19.147bn and the State Governments received ₦9.712bn.

The Local Government Councils received ₦7.487bn, while the sum of ₦2.503bn (13% of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

The communique stated that the Federal Government received a total sum of ₦52.680bn, the State Governments received ₦26.7bn, and the Local Government Councils received ₦20.600 billion from the ₦100bn Augmentation.

In June 2025, Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax(PPT), and Electronic Money Transfer Levy(EMTL) increased significantly, while Oil and Gas Royalty, Value Added Tax( VAT), Import Duty, Excise Duty and CET Levies decreased considerably.