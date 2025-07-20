PHOTOS: Tinubu Visits Ijebuland In Honour Of Awujale

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday departed Abuja for Ijebu, Ogun State to honour the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Tinubu’s visit to the South Western state is to participate in the eighth-day Fidau prayer for the Awujale.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, the President landed at the Gateway International Agro/Cargo airport/Illisan Iperu Ogun State, 12:45pm, on Sunday.

The President and his wife, were received by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and his wife, former governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba, Chairman Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji among top Ogun State Paramount Rulers and Chiefs.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Gateway International airport, iperu Ogun State, ahead of his visit to Ijebu-Ode to attend the eighth-day prayer ceremony for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. He is accompanied by firstlady, Oluremi Tinubu

The President on arrival at the airport inspected the guard of honour before proceeding to Igbeba family Court of the late Awujale , at Ijebu Ode, where he offered prayers at the tomb of the departed Paramount ruler, Oba Adetona and also commiserated with the immediate family members of the monarch.

Last Sunday, within hours, I lost two men I held in the highest esteem: my dear predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Kabiyesi, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne.

The Awujale of Ijebu, a revered traditional ruler, passed away on July 13 at the age of 91 and was buried the following day.

His burial, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, took place quietly in Ijebu-Ode, marking the end of a remarkable era of leadership.

The Oba, who ruled for an unprecedented 65 years, was one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers and a major voice in national affairs.