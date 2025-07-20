Police Committed To Tackling Violent Crimes Through Technology — IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership to combating all forms of violent crimes, particularly kidnapping, across the country.

This assurance, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, follows the successful outcomes of well-coordinated and intelligence-driven operations carried out by police operatives in Enugu and Ogun States.

The operations led to the rescue of four kidnapped victims, the neutralisation of three armed suspects, the arrest of multiple others, and the recovery of ransom money, firearms, and other incriminating exhibits.

“In Enugu State, on July 16, 2025, at about 3:00 p.m., police operatives working in synergy with local security outfits responded swiftly to a distress call from the Okpuje-Ani community in Nsukka LGA, reporting sighting of armed kidnappers in a forest area. Upon engaging the operatives, one of the armed suspects was neutralised while others escaped into the bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Recovered at the scene was an AK-47 rifle loaded with two live rounds of ammunition. That same day, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad arrested one Aliyu Adamu, aged 23, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, following credible intelligence. The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to participating in several abductions and admitted to being invited from Awka, Anambra State, to carry out criminal operations in Enugu,” the statement read in part.

It added that “in a related development, on July 15, 2025, at about 2:20 p.m., two female suspects, Juliet Chukwu (aged 39) and Nancy Chukwu (aged 40), were arrested by the Command’s operatives. They were apprehended during the sharing of a ₦10 million ransom collected from their kinsman, whom they had conspired to kidnap after initially demanding ₦50 million. The male victim was safely rescued unharmed, while their operational Toyota Corolla vehicle and the said ransom were recovered.

Meanwhile, in Ogun State, the police PRO said that a reported kidnapping incident involving three persons around the Ajebo axis under Owode Egba Division on July 16, 2025, triggered a swift deployment of tactical teams.

“Today, at about 04:00 am, the Anti-Kidnapping team with the aid of technology, identified the location of the kidnappers, engaged them in a shootout along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, during which two suspects were neutralised in the ensuing gun battle and successfully rescued all 3 kidnapped victims unhurt.

“Items recovered from the operation include: One AK-47 rifle, 139 rounds of ammunition, one magazine, one cutlass, a chain and padlock, the sum of ₦1,235,000, suspected to be part of the ransom, and several mobile phones used for negotiations.

“The IGP has commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives involved in these successful operations, noting that these operations reflect the strategic shift under the current leadership of the Force towards proactive, technology-driven and intelligence-led policing. Citizens are assured that the Nigeria Police Force remains fully committed to dismantling criminal syndicates across all regions and restoring public confidence in national security.”