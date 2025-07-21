NiMET Forecasts Three-Day Rain, Thunderstorms From Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released a fresh three-day weather forecast, warning of thunderstorms and varying intensities of rainfall across major regions of the country from Monday, July 21, to Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The forecast, issued on NiMet’s official X platform, indicated that both the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria, along with the Central Region, should brace for unsettled weather marked by storms, moderate rains, and strong winds.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rain from Monday to Wednesday across the country.‎

“NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms with rains on Monday during early morning hours over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kaduna states,” the statement read in part.

For the Central region, NiMet predicted cloudy conditions in the morning with increased chances of thunderstorms as the day progresses.

The Agency had earlier predicted cloudy skies to be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms likely over Niger State during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday). Later in the day, it said thunderstorms with rainfall would occur over Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Benue, and Niger.

By Monday morning (today), it said thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated across Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa states. As the day unfolds, moderate rains are expected over Plateau, Niger, the FCT, and Nasarawa.

On Tuesday, the morning will remain mostly cloudy, while afternoon to evening periods are expected to witness moderate rainfall across the FCT, Plateau, Niger, and Kwara.

By Wednesday morning, thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Taraba, with more storms expected later in Yobe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Borno, and Kebbi.

The central states, particularly FCT, Plateau, Niger, and Kwara, will experience cloudy mornings and moderate rainfall during the afternoon and evening periods.

In the south, morning rains are anticipated in Enugu, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall across Ebonyi, Abia, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

In the Northern region, it said Sunday would begin with thunderstorms and rain over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kaduna, while the rest of the region would remain sunny with patches of cloud. By afternoon and evening, storms were expected to affect Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Yobe.

Monday morning, however, would see mostly sunny skies with cloud patches, but storms and moderate rains are likely later in the day in parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna.

On Tuesday, thunderstorm activity is forecast to return in the morning across Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Taraba states, with additional rain and storms predicted in the evening across Yobe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Borno, and Kebbi.

In the South, cloudy mornings were forecast throughout the three days.

On Sunday afternoon, light rains were expected across Imo, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

Monday will begin with clouds and likely rainfall in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, before expanding to moderate rains across Ondo, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will see morning showers in Enugu, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, followed by moderate to heavy rains later in the day across Ebonyi, Abia, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

NiMet cautioned that strong winds may precede rainfall events, particularly in areas prone to thunderstorms.

The agency advised the public to fasten loose objects, avoid driving in heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances during storms, and steer clear of tall trees to prevent injuries from falling branches.

While it encouraged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for flight planning, residents were urged to stay updated via NiMet’s official channels and website: www.nimet.gov.ng.