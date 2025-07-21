Planned Resumption: We’ll Stand By Natasha, Aisha Yesufu Dares Senate

Socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has vowed to stand by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as the Kogi Central representative, insisted on resuming her duties on Tuesday at the Senate despite opposition from the upper chamber.

Yesufu, on Monday, stated that she and others would accompany Akpoti-Uduaghan to the National Assembly, asserting that the embattled senator had every right to resume office following a court judgement.

“I think Senator Natasha has every right to resume office, and by tomorrow — she is not going to resume alone. There are people who are going to go with her, and I’ll be one of them.

“We’ll be with her and stand with her. And if the Senate decides they are going to kill us, let them kill us,” Yesufu said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The activist further condemned what she described as systemic discrimination against women in Nigerian politics.

“We are not even one-third. Out of 109 senators, we have only four women. Yet you go after them — you’re going after this particular lady who has done nothing other than discharge her duty the way it should be. Enough of us being treated in this country as if we are second-class citizens,” she stated.

Describing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension as unconstitutional, Yesufu berated the Senate for disregarding a valid court ruling.

“The suspension by the Senate is unconstitutional. It’s unlawful. It should never have happened in the first place — especially coming from an institution supposed to uphold the constitution.

“The court didn’t stop Natasha from going in, so she has a right to resume office. The court has ruled that the whole suspension is unconstitutional. The Senate didn’t make Natasha a senator — her people did — and there’s no way you can deprive them of their representation,” the activist stated.

Yesufu accused the Senate of disobeying court orders while also criticising the judiciary for yielding to political influence and no longer serving as the last hope of the common man.

“There was a ruling telling them to halt the suspension process, but they didn’t obey. The Senate is sending a message to Nigerians that it can act with impunity and disregard court rulings.

“The judiciary, which should be the last hope of the common man, is now a pawn in the hands of corrupt politicians. Even when a judgement is delivered, the judiciary now looks at the body language of those dictating what should be written,” the activist said.

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan has maintained her stance to return to the Senate on Tuesday, 22nd July 2025, despite an appeal filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio challenging the Federal High Court ruling that nullified her suspension.

Speaking at her hometown in Ihima, Kogi State, on Saturday, the senator said, “I have pretty much two months left before the six months expire. However, I’ve written to the Senate again, telling them that I’m resuming on the 22nd, which is Tuesday, by the special grace of God.”

“I will be there because the court did make a decision on that. They may argue that it’s not an order, but it is a decision,” she added.

The senator explained that although she remained active in her constituency through empowerment programmes, her suspension had significantly hindered her ability to perform key legislative duties such as sponsoring bills and participating in Senate debates.

In July, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the suspension was unconstitutional and asked the Senate to reinstate the lawmaker.

However, the Senate President’s legal team has appealed the judgement, arguing that it interferes with parliamentary procedures and falls outside the court’s jurisdiction, citing Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution.

On Sunday, the Senate insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan should not return to the chamber yet, stating there is no binding court order mandating her recall before the expiration of her six-month suspension.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu, in a statement, argued that the court judgement did not contain any enforceable order for her reinstatement. “It is therefore surprising and legally untenable that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan… is attempting to act upon an imaginary order of recall that does not exist,” he said.

The Senate warned that any attempt to return on Tuesday would be premature and undermine the Senate’s dignity.

“The Senate, as a law-abiding institution, is committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of its proceedings. It will not tolerate the disruption of its proceedings.

“The Senate will, at the appropriate time, consider the advisory opinion of the court on both amending the Standing Orders of the Senate, her recall, and communicate same thereof to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. Until then, she is respectfully advised to stay away from the Senate chambers and allow due process to run its full course,” the statement read.

The Senate had suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan on 6th March 2025 for allegedly breaching its rules following a controversial altercation involving seat arrangements and her sexual misconduct allegation against Akpabio — an accusation he has since denied.