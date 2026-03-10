Legislature Provides Solutions Beyond Social Media, Akpabio Tells Nigerians

The President of the Senate has asked citizens to channel all concerns through elected representatives, underscoring that while social media amplifies public sentiment, the legislative process remains the primary avenue for resolving national issues.

Addressing lawmakers at the resumption of plenary, the President of the Senate stated that the upper chamber serves as a forum for practical solutions rather than merely a stage for debate.

According to him, while social media can highlight problems and mobilise public attention, it is through formal governance structures and active engagement with representatives entrusted with policymaking responsibilities that lasting remedies are crafted and implemented.

Lawmakers were also reminded that one of the most significant matters before the chamber is the national budget, which he described as a critical instrument for defining the country’s priorities and development path.

He noted that the national budget is more than a set of figures that represents the government’s intentions and the direction in which public resources will be deployed.

He expressed confidence that Senate committees responsible for reviewing various sectors would diligently ensure that the budget reflects the aspirations of ordinary Nigerians, including farmers, traders, students, and workers across the country.

The Senate President further acknowledged the challenges facing the nation, urging lawmakers to approach them with determination and a clear sense of purpose.

He called for responsible use of public resources to promote development, strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunities, and improve the lives of citizens.

He concluded by urging senators to conduct their duties with seriousness, dignity, and patriotism despite political differences.