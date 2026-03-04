Akpabio Hails Eno Over Peaceful Conduct Of Akwa Ibom APC Congress

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, for the peaceful conduct of the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Tuesday.

The Senate President, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media/Communication, Anietie Ekong, in Uyo on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, noting: “Somebody had alluded that it hasn’t been so peaceful, as past congresses were characterised by factions and mired in controversies,” Akpabio said.

“While some gathered here at the stadium, others would gather at a hotel to conduct their own parallel congress. And you would be shocked that before you get to Abuja, it is the rag-tag congress that would be recognised by the party.

“Just recently, when the team came from Abuja to conduct the congress here, they had to be led to the State Office of the Department of State Services for their safety. Let me tell you that even ward and local government congresses in some states, people lost their lives.

“But here we are in Akwa Ibom State conducting the congress as if we are in a church to take communion. Today, I give glory to God for the peace in Akwa Ibom State. And this is because we are led by a true man of God who practices godliness in his heart.”

The Senate President particularly commended the governor for broad consultation and inclusive governance, which led to the emergence of a new executive committee for the party in the state through consensus, as prescribed by the party’s constitution.

“This is uncommon, this is unprecedented, and it will go down in history as the most peaceful congress in Nigeria. We will continue to support Governor Umo Eno. I can predict that even the coming elections in Akwa Ibom State will be as peaceful as this congress.

“Akwa Ibom has continued to show leadership. Akwa Ibom has continued to show unity, totally unprecedented. There was no single untoward incident throughout the ward, local government, and state congresses. Even old political foes have been reconciled today with this congress,” he said.

In a voice vote, party faithful pledged their support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Senator Akpabio, and Governor Eno.

In his remarks, the governor thanked the President of the Senate for his presence, which he noted had dignified the Congress.

He also thanked God for the peaceful conduct of the ward, local government, and state congresses, and pledged the State’s support for the administration of President Tinubu.

The congress re-elected Obong Stephen Ntukekpo as the State Chairman to lead the State Executive Committee of the party, with a focus on unity and grassroots mobilisation.