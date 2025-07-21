Police Probe Attack On Anambra PDP Governorship Candidate

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has launched an investigation into the attempted assassination of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for the November 25 Anambra State governorship election, Jude Ezenwafor.

Ezenwafor was reportedly shot by gunmen near Wuse 2, Abuja, while returning from an engagement.

Reacting to the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the Command had not yet concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, called on the public to help in the investigation.

“The police command has yet to conclude investigations as to the true position and situation surrounding the incident,” she said.

“While investigation is currently at top gear, individuals or persons with relevant information are advised to come forward and report to the nearest police station.

“Your cooperation will greatly assist our investigation and help ensure justice is served,” the statement read in part.

See the full statement below: