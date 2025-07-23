Super Falcons Visit Injured South African Forward Salgado In Hospital

Some members of Nigeria’s Super Falcons have visited South African forward Gabriela Salgado in hospital following the serious leg injury she sustained during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final clash between both teams in Morocco.

Salgado was stretchered off in the 88th minute of the intense encounter on Tuesday after suffering what was later diagnosed as a mid-shaft fracture of her left leg.

According to the South African Football Association, she has since undergone successful surgery at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca.

The federation stated that Salgado will be out of action for the remainder of the year as she continues her recovery.

The injury deeply affected both teams, with players visibly upset as medics treated Salgado on the pitch. Nigeria later won the match 2–1, thanks to a late goal from Gloria Alozie.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade led a delegation of players to visit Gabriela Salgado in the hospital on Wednesday. As a show of support, the team presented her with a signed jersey.

The team also presented her with a note which read, “The entire Super Falcons of Nigeria family, from players and coaches to staff were profoundly saddened to learn of the serious injury sustained by Gabriela Salgado during yesterday’s match.

“Our immediate thoughts are solely with her for comfort, care, and the recovery journey ahead. We are holding Gabriela, her teammates, her family and close friends in our hearts, sending our deepest wishes for strength and resilience.

“Our immediate focus, and our enduring concern, is solely for her wellbeing, comfort, and recovery. The spirit of competition instantly fades in moments like these, replaced by a shared sense of care for a fellow athlete.

“As fellow members of this football community, The Super Falcons NGR stands firmly alongside Banyana Banyana in solidarity and support.

“Our collective wish is for Gabriela’s steady healing, renewed strength, and a return to the pitch when she is ready, surrounded by the unwavering support of the team and community.”

Nigeria will take on hosts Morocco in the WAFCON final on Saturday, aiming to win a record-extending 10th continental title.