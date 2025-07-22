Alozie’s Late Strike Sends Super Falcons To WAFCON Final

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday booked their place in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco after a dramatic 2-1 win over South Africa, sealed by a late goal from defender Michelle Alozie.

With the match seemingly heading for extra time, Alozie launched a long ball into the South African box, which evaded everyone, including the goalkeeper and nestled into the net, stunning the Banyana Banyana defence.

The goal secured Nigeria’s spot in the final and marked a thrilling end to a closely contested semifinal clash.

What was billed as a clash of the titans between the defending champions and nine-time winners lived up to expectations, with a tightly contested match that nearly went into extra time.

The Nigerian ladies started brightly, dominating early proceedings, but were denied by a goal-line clearance and a series of crucial saves from the South African defence to keep the scores level.

Banyana Banyana’s resistance was finally broken in the 44th minute when Nigeria’s captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, calmly converted from the penalty spot after a South African defender was penalized for handling Folashade Ijamilusi’s cross in the box.

Ajibade’s penalty remained the difference as both teams headed into the halftime break.

South Africa came out stronger after the break, putting sustained pressure on the Falcons’ defence and dominating the early exchanges. Their efforts were rewarded in the 56th minute when they earned a penalty, following a foul by Osinachi Ohale, who was penalized for pulling down a South African attacker in the box.

Linda Motlhalo stepped up and calmly slotted home the penalty to draw Banyana Banyana level.

Both coaches responded by introducing fresh legs in a bid to find the winning goal. Just as the match seemed destined for extra time, Nigeria snatched a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time.

Michelle Alozie fired home in the 94th minute after a well-timed setup from Esther Okoronkwo, sealing a dramatic victory for the Super Falcons.

With the win, the Super Falcons stay on track for a record-extending 10th WAFCON title. They will face either host nation Morocco or regional rivals Ghana in the final.