Troops Foil Terrorist Attack In Niger State

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma have foiled an attack by terrorists in the Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

Disclosing this in a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman of Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, said the operation was carried out on July 22.

He said troops “successfully intercepted and neutralised a large group of terrorists advancing from the Baban Doka axis of Maru Local Government Area (LGA) in Zamfara State towards Ragada and Warari communities in Rijau LGA.”

According to him, the troops, comprising joint teams from the Mariga and Zuru axes, had launched a coordinated assault near Inana Village in Rijau LGA and engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight.

“During the engagement, the Air Component of OPFY provided vital intelligence, surveillance, and air strikes in support of the ground troops, enabling a decisive response.

“Several terrorists were neutralised, and numerous motorcycles and communication equipment were recovered,” he said.

READ ALSO: Terrorism Fight Remains My Govt’s Top Priority — Tinubu

Recovered from the terrorists were two AK-47 rifles, one magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 18 motorcycles, among other items.

Adewusi stated that the joint assault thwarted the terrorists’ plans to destabilise the area and rustle livestock. Sadly, one of the soldiers was fatally injured during the firefight.

“OPFY remains resolute in its mandate to defeat terrorists and criminal elements operating across the North West and parts of the North Central region. We assure the public of our unwavering commitment to achieving this mandate and urge continued cooperation through the provision of credible information that will support ongoing offensive operations,” he added