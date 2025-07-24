VIDEO: Plateau Youths Celebrate Nentawe’s Emergence As APC National Chair

It was drums, dances and chants of victory in Jos and other parts of Plateau State on Thursday, as jubilant youths trooped out to celebrate one of their own, Humanitarian Affairs Minister Nentawe Yilwatda, following his emergence as the National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The celebration, which began shortly after the news broke, saw a massive turnout of party supporters and well-wishers, many of whom described the development as a defining moment for the state’s political relevance at the national stage.

Watch video: