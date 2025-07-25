Dangote Retires As Chairman Of Dangote Cement

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has retired as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesman for the company, Anthony Chiejina, said the retirement took effect from July 25, 2025.

“He is relinquishing his position as chairman and retiring from the board so as to focus more attention on the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertiliser and Government Relations, in order to drive the company’s five-year business trajectory to a superlative height,” the statement read.

Subsequently, the Board of the company announced the appointment of Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, as the new Chairman, Board of Directors.

In the same vein, Mariya Aliko Dangote was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company while Prof. Dorothy Ufot retired from the Board.

Ikazoboh, in his acceptance speech, said he is truly honored to accept the role of Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc while pledging to uphold the highest standards of leadership and dedication in this role.

He described the company as a beacon of African enterprise, which has consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

Giving an insight into what his tenure holds for the company, he said, “My vision for Dangote Cement Plc is built upon a foundation of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to our core values.

“We will continue to focus on the following key priorities, Operational Excellence, Strategic Expansion, Sustainability, Innovation and Community Engagement.”

Emmanuel Ikazoboh was previously the Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Inc., the Pan-African banking group.

He started his professional career at Akintola Williams Deloitte. He first became the Managing Partner for francophone offices in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire and later became the Managing Partner of the Deloitte firm in West and Central Africa until 2009.

In 2010 he was appointed by the Securities and Exchange (SEC) as an Interim Administrator to carry out capital market reforms of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Central Securities Clearing System Plc. (CSCS).