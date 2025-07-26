2024 WAFCON: Nigeria Target 10th Crown Vs Title-Chasing Host Morocco

When Nigeria line up on Saturday against Morocco at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final, the Super Falcons will be chasing a record-extending 10th title.

For the host nation, it is their second consecutive final and another shot at glory against the powerhouse of African women’s football.

Nigeria, winners on nine occasions, have dubbed this year’s campaign ‘Mission X,’ targeting their 10th continental crown. Against the Atlas Lionesses, who will be buoyed by a home crowd, the West Africans are set to face a side that has not lost a match in the tournament.

The Super Falcons’ journey to the final has not been all smooth sailing. In the semi-final against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, Nigeria needed a 94th-minute goal to win 2-1.

Morocco had an even harder route to the final at the Stade Olympique in Rabat, defeating the Black Queens of Ghana 4-2 on penalties — the game ended 1-1 in normal and extra-time.

Saturday’s game is a re-enactment of the 2022 WAFCON semi-final between both sides. The West Africans lost 5-4 on penalties (1-1), playing most of the game with nine players.

Nigeria Vs Morocco: Experience Meets Emerging Side At WAFCON Final

The Super Falcons are no strangers to the big stage. The 2024 WAFCON final is their 10th appearance in that stage of the competition. They have won all the finals they played in the tournament and only missed out on the trophy three times — 2008, 2012, and 2022. Nigeria also have nine World Cup appearances and four Olympic Games campaigns in their belt.

Nigeria’s intimidating credentials are a contrast to the Atlas Lionesses, who are only enjoying a meteoric rise to the zenith of women’s football in Africa. In 2022, when they hosted, the North Africans were runners-up and went to their first-ever World Cup a year later.

Now, in their second final in the WAFCON, the Moroccans will be geared to lay down a marker — get their first continental crown in women’s football.

Player To Watch In Nigeria Vs Morocco Blockbuster

The Super Falcons parade an array of stars heading into the tournament and will be counting on them to get the team one step further by winning on Saturday.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has been a standout performer in the competition, winning the Woman of the Match prize thrice in five games for Nigeria. She is expected to lead her team against the hosts and will be supported by an army of talented players, including tournament revelation Esther Okoronkwo, who is the top goal provider.

The backline, led by the experienced Osinachi Ohale, will be ably covered by the midfield marshalled by the hardworking Halimatu Ayinde.

With just one goal conceded so far, the Super Falcons are a difficult team to beat, but Morocco will be banking on proven scorer Ghizlane Chebbak. The Levante Badalona star is the leading scorer at the tournament with four goals.

Another player who can cause damage is Yasmin Mrabet, who, alongside Chebbak, has scored seven of the Atlas Lionesses’ 11 goals. But their fragile defence is a big let-down for a side facing the highly experienced Nigerians. Morocco have conceded in all games in the tournament.

Head-To-Head Record Between Nigeria, Morocco At WAFCON

Up until Morocco hosted the last edition of the WAFCON, the North Africans have only met Nigeria twice. Those games ended in a pummeling by the Super Falcons — 8-0 and 6-0 in 1998 and 2000, respectively. But in 2022, the host nations had undergone a massive transformation and defeated Nigeria via penalties before losing to South Africa in the final.

Nigeria Vs Morocco 2024 WAFCON Final Schedule

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time: 9 pm (WAT/Nigeria time).

Venue: Stade Olympique in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria Vs Morocco: Final Thoughts On 2024 WAFCON Fixture

As the final approaches, Nigeria will want to extend their dominance in the competition by adding another WAFCON trophy to their cabinet. Jorge Vilda’s side, on the other hand, are seeking a first taste of women’s football glory. Whichever way the dice rolls, the 2024 WAFCON final will be one to remember for ages.