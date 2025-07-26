Police Arrest Two Soldiers, 19 Cultists In Ogun Midnight Raid

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 21 suspected cultists, including two soldiers, during a midnight raid at a hotel in Osiele, under the Odeda Police Division, Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, a total of 21 suspects were apprehended during the raid.

The operation took place on Friday following credible intelligence on the gathering of suspected cult members in that area.

The command’s public relations officer said a joint police team comprising officers from the Odeda and Aregbe Divisions, the Anti-Cultism Unit, and the SWAT team, led by Superintendent of Police Adejoh Israel, stormed the hotel targeting individuals believed to be affiliated with the notorious Aiye confraternity.

Among the exhibits recovered by the police one a cut-to-size locally fabricated firearm, a branded axe, and several blue berets, items commonly linked to cult-related activities.

“The suspects have since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Anti-Cultism Unit at Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation,” she said.

READ ALSO: FG May Withdraw Electricity Subsidy If Debts Mount — Ex-NERC Chair

She, however, urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to assist ongoing operations.

The police assured residents that they will continue to intensify efforts to ensure the safety and security of all communities across the state.