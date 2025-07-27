2027: More Govs Expected To Defect Into APC Soon, Says Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has hinted at the imminent defection of more political heavyweights to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing claims of intimidation and witch-hunt levelled against the party.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Governor Sule said the APC is actively strategising ahead of the 2027 general election in response to the emergence of a coalition formed by opposition leaders.

“Yes, we have discussed,” Sule said when asked if APC governors had considered the implications of the new opposition coalition.

“And it is not something, actually, that I will disclose here. You know, as they are planning, we are planning. We are in politics. We’re not just sitting down watching them plan. So as they plan, we plan. And at the end of the day, the better plans will take over.

“We keep getting more and more governors from the PDP joining us. Very soon, you will hear another governor joining us. You hear every day about senators decamping and coming back to the APC. Every day. These are all part of the plans—they’re not happening just by magic,” the governor added.

His remarks come in the wake of a major opposition coalition meeting held on 2 July at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. The gathering saw leaders of various political blocs adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a unified platform to challenge the APC in the next presidential election.

During the meeting, ADC’s founder, Ralph Nwosu, presented the party’s membership card to former Senate President David Mark and former Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola, who were announced as the interim national chairman and secretary of the coalition, respectively.

The event brought together several prominent figures, including Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Dele Momodu, Emeka Ihedioha, Dino Melaye, among others.

When asked to respond to allegations by the ADC that some politicians were hesitant to join the opposition coalition due to persecution by the APC-led government, Governor Sule rejected the claim.

“I don’t underrate anybody, but the bottom line is, they must find something else to say. Jonathan’s era is completely different from this era. We didn’t see what we’re seeing now during Jonathan’s time. We didn’t go through the challenges we’re facing now during his time.

“The calibre of people that came together to form the APC—ANPP, APGA, ACN, CPC, and even the new PDP—is not the same kind of thing you’re seeing in this new opposition,” he said.

While the ADC coalition has been hailed in some quarters as a potential game-changer, others, including pro-APC voices, have questioned its structure and sustainability ahead of the 2027 elections