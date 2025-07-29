Burna Boy Thrills Sarina Wiegman, England’s Lionesses At Women’s Euro Victory Party

Nigerian star Burna Boy was a surprise guest at Buckingham Palace, London on Tuesday where England’s Lionesses celebrated their triumph at the 2025 Women’s Euros.

Burna Boy was ushered on stage by the compere and former England star Alex Scott who said, “Three years ago in Trafalgar Square you [Sarina Weigman] said, ‘I am not ready to dance, the music was not quite right.’

“The surprise right now — we know who your favorite artiste is — he is in the building, so we want to see you dance. Please give it up, everybody, for Sarina’s favorite artist. Burna Boy is coming to the stage.”

England boss, Wiegman who is a huge fan of the artist and has been in charge of the team since 2021, was surprised to see the Grammy-award winning star and screamed “Oh, no way” on sighting the Nigerian.

She could not hide her excitement dancing with Burna Boy as he performed his 2022 song “For Your Hand,” to the delight of the players and hundreds of supporters who also sang along.

In 2023, the coach said she is a fan of the Afrobeat star, and noted that the Nigerian is top of her playlist.

“I don’t know the name of the song [“For My Hand”], with Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran. I have definitely played that song the most,” she had said then.

The Dutchwoman led England to the defence of their WEURO title in Switzerland. The Lionesses battled hard in the final, beating world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties on Sunday after normal and extra time ended 1-1.

In 2023, Spain beat England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup.

Tuesday’s event is part of the Lionesses’ homecoming tour after the most recent victory, four years after the English women also took home the trophy on home soil.