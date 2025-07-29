Violators Of Open Grazing Law Risk Three-Year Jail Term – Ogun Govt

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday reminded cattle owners and herders that the Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill 2020, signed into law by Governor Dapo Abiodun in 2021, is still in place, warning that violators risk severe consequences.

The state government handed down the threat in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade

This is coming on the heels of constant obstruction of traffic by herders practising open grazing in the state.

He frowned at the continued violation of the law by certain herders in the state, warning that the government would not hesitate to enforce the provisions of the law to the letter.

“The law banning open grazing and prescribing a three-year jail term for violators was passed to address incessant bloody encounters between herders and farmers, added that the state remained fully committed to modern cattle rearing and farming practices to guarantee the safety and security of the people,” he said.

“The Government of Ogun State has observed cases of obstruction of traffic, invasion of people’s farmlands and destruction of crops across the state. This is a violation of existing law and will not be tolerated a minute longer.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Law prescribed a jail term of not less than three years without the option of fine, including the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control to the State Government for anyone who rears, herd or grazes any livestock in any part of the State except within the permitted ranches or anyone who rears cattle or livestock outside the permitted ranches after the commencement of the law.”

He said that the law will continue to be enforced with vigour.