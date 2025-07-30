Michael Jackson’s Dirty Sock Sells For Over $8,000 In France

A single glittery sock that late pop superstar Michael Jackson wore during a concert in France in the 1990s sold for more than $8,000 on Wednesday, a French auctioneer said.

A technician found the used sock discarded near Jackson’s dressing room after the concert in the southern city of Nimes in July 1997, auctioneer Aurore Illy told AFP.

The self-styled “King of Pop” wore white athletic socks adorned with rhinestones during his “HIStory World Tour” in 1997, according to specialist website interencheres.com.

Jackson can be seen wearing them in clips of him performing his hit “Billie Jean”.

Decades later, the off-white item of clothing is covered in stains, and the rhinestones adorning it have yellowed with age, in a picture posted on the website.

“It really is an exceptional object — even a cult one for Michael Jackson fans,” Illy said.

The sock, initially valued at €3,000 to €4,000 ($3,400 to $4,500), sold for €7,688 ($8,822) at the Nimes auction house.

A Macau gaming resort in 2009 paid $350,000 for a glittery glove Jackson wore when he performed his first “moonwalk” dance in 1983.

A hat he wore just before that performance sold for more than $80,000 in Paris in 2023.

Jackson died of a fatal overdose in 2009, aged 50.

He still has a huge fan base, despite child molestation accusations against him during his lifetime and after his death, which he and his estate have denied.