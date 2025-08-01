2027: PDP Now A Parastatal Of APC, Purchased By Ruling Party—Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party infiltrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and not a virile opposition.

The former lawmaker, who recently dumped the PDP for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), accused the APC of masterminding the collapse of the party.

“PDP has been purchased by APC. PDP is a parastatal of the APC. PDP is a department of the APC. In fact, they take dates for NEC meetings and dates for when to have NWC from the [Presidential] Villa,” Melaye said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “Just look at the number of governors in the PDP today. Are these governors acting like opposition governors? Are they playing opposition roles as governors? Those who are remaining in the PDP are holding fort for the APC.”

ADC Will Unseat Tinubu

Melaye, a former senator for Kogi West, left the PDP for the ADC, saying the decision became “imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation”.

Defending his decision to leave the PDP, Senator Melaye on Friday claimed the party is not acting like an opposition.

“With due respect to my uncle, Babangida Aliyu. You heard him two days ago; he said if we can tolerate Buhari for eight years, then we should tolerate Tinubu for another four years,” the former lawmaker said.

“Is that the voice of an opposition person? So, what I’m telling you, in essence, is we live in precarious times.”

He believes his new party will produce a candidate capable of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“Those of us in the ADC need to create a comfortable, stable platform. And I believe that platform will produce a candidate that will unseat President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

“But I have made it a point of duty that I will not be talking about a presidential candidate or aspirant or preference for anybody until we get the party completely stabilised and organise a transparent convention that will produce a presidential candidate of the ADC who, by the grace of God, will kick.”