Ademola Lookman Submits Transfer Request, Accuses Atalanta Of Broken Promises

Ademola Lookman has formally submitted a transfer request to Atalanta, accusing the Serie A club of breaking promises and treating him poorly despite years of commitment.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday, the Nigerian international expressed his frustration over the club’s alleged refusal to honour a mutual agreement to let him leave if a fair offer came in.

“Despite now receiving an offer in alignment with what I believe had been discussed, sadly, the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand. There have been numerous clubs approached Atalanta in the past, and I have previously always stayed loyal.

“As a result, and after many months of broken promises and what I feel has been poor treatment towards me as both a human being and as a professional footballer, sadly, I feel I have no choice but to speak out… I feel that enough is enough. I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request,” Lookman wrote.

The 27-year-old, who joined Atalanta in 2022, has been a standout performer for the club, most notably playing a key role in their UEFA Europa League triumph.

Reflecting on his time in Bergamo, he said he has given “absolutely everything” to the team and fans.

“I’ve always worn the shirt with pride and tried to represent this club and the city of Bergamo with heart, passion and dedication. Winning the Europa League and standing shoulder to shoulder with my teammates that night in Dublin… was one of the proudest moments of my career so far,” he said.

The Nigerian player also highlighted the emotional bond he formed with supporters, describing Atalanta as a club that felt like home from the moment he arrived.

“This place has felt like home, and I’ve always tried to repay that love – even in moments where things haven’t been easy behind the scenes.

“Even throughout the extremely difficult moments I’ve endured, many of which have remained private and confidential, I have always tried to put the club, the fans and the team first and hoped it would not get to this, but I unfortunately feel there is now little choice,” he said.

The 26-year-old revealed that he had previously remained loyal despite interest from other clubs, but stated that both he and Atalanta’s management had agreed it was time to move on.

“Myself and the ownership of the club have been in agreement that now is the right time, and the club were clear with me that if a fair offer came in, they would allow me to move,” the player stated.

Lookman also addressed the fans directly, offering an apology for the way the situation has unfolded, adding that he still hopes to work with the club to find a peaceful resolution

“To the fans – the heartbeat of this club – I want to say this: I’m truly sorry it’s come to this. I hope you can understand this incredibly difficult situation. It’s simply about standing up for what I believe is fair and right. I hope to work together with the club to find an amicable solution for all parties as soon as possible,” he noted.

Lookman joined Atalanta in August 2022 for €15 million and scored on his Serie A debut. His performances helped the club win the 2023–24 UEFA Europa League.

In 2024, he became the first active Atalanta player nominated for the Ballon d’Or and was later named CAF African Footballer of the Year.