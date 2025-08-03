Nigeria, Benin Republic Sign Joint Trade Framework To Boost Regional Integration

Nigeria and the Republic of Benin have signed a joint trade framework aimed at removing bottlenecks, promoting economic development, and strengthening regional integration across West Africa.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting held on Saturday at the Ministère de l’Économie et des Finances in Cotonou, the Benin Republic.

The session brought together senior government officials, Customs chiefs, and trade experts from both countries to establish a unified approach to cross-border trade.

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, described the agreement as “a bold step forward in West Africa’s regional economic strategy.”

“This agreement signals strong political will from both countries to pursue a progressive and inclusive trade relationship,” she said.

Oduwole recalled that Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Patrice Talon had earlier signed a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the West African Economic Summit, directing their technical teams to translate political commitments into concrete policy actions.

“Our joint commitment is to dismantle barriers, improve logistics, and ensure that trade becomes a tool for job creation and regional prosperity. The Heads of Customs of both nations have demonstrated commendable synergy, which we are expanding through four thematic working groups covering trade facilitation, enforcement, data sharing, and infrastructure,” she added.

The minister also noted Nigeria’s ambition to transition from a regional trade player to a global voice for fair and inclusive international trade.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who also spoke at the event, reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s readiness to implement the agreement and align its outcomes with national trade objectives.

“What we have witnessed today is the culmination of intensive technical meetings between Nigeria and Benin Customs officials over the past 48 hours. We’ve developed a joint framework that reflects our Presidents’ shared vision for economic growth,” he said.

The Comptroller-General disclosed that a formal Memorandum of Understanding, building on this framework, is expected to be signed by the first quarter of 2026.

Highlighting the role of Customs in enabling smooth trade operations, CGC Adeniyi said corridor-based solutions would be introduced to improve transit and transhipment while addressing bureaucratic delays affecting small and medium enterprises.

“We’re committed to removing trade barriers that hinder local businesses. New trade corridors have been identified, and connectivity between our systems has already been activated,” he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the Director-General of Benin Customs, Mrs Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi, for her cooperation and Benin’s endorsement of Nigeria’s leadership at the recent World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

As part of the engagement, both delegations conducted a joint tour of the Cotonou Port to evaluate port procedures and explore modernisation efforts. They also visited the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post, reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to coordinated and efficient border management.