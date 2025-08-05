Rwanda To Accept 250 Migrants From US

Rwanda will accept up to 250 migrants from the United States, the government said on Tuesday, without giving details of who could be included in the deal.

Washington has been pushing a deportation drive, with President Donald Trump’s administration negotiating controversial arrangements to send people to third countries, among them South Sudan and Eswatini.

It follows a cancelled agreement with Britain, under which Kigali would have received deported illegal migrants from the UK, after the British administration that negotiated the deal lost the 2024 national election.

“Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants,” government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told AFP.

She said Kigali would maintain “the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement”.

No further information was given, including any indication of timelines, with Makolo saying that Rwanda “will provide more details once these have been worked out”.

AFP