Remi Tinubu Donates ₦110m To Families Of Kano Athletes Killed In Accident

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated ₦110 million to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who lost their lives in a tragic road accident earlier this year.

According to the spokesperson to the Kano State governor, Sanusi Tofa, each bereaved family received ₦5 million, as stated in a post on the Presidency’s X handle on Friday.

He explained that the disbursement was facilitated through the Victim Support Fund, a government-backed initiative designed to assist Nigerians affected by emergencies, tragedies, or crises.

The fund, he said, had been “instrumental in helping victims cope with the emotional and financial burdens that often follow such incidents”.

“Mrs Tinubu’s gesture has drawn commendation nationwide, with many describing it as a heartfelt display of compassion and national solidarity. “The First Lady’s timely response reflects values of empathy and responsive leadership,” the statement noted.

The Presidency said the donation aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Through actions like this, the First Lady exemplifies the administration’s commitment to restoring faith in governance by reaching out directly to citizens in times of pain and need,” the statement added.

The donation followed a fatal road crash in May along the Kano–Kaduna highway, which claimed the lives of the athletes.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the victims were members of the Kano State contingent returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

The team had reportedly been on the road shortly after the festival’s conclusion.

One of the survivors, Ado Salisu, told journalists that the accident happened just hours before they were expected to arrive in Kano.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at Gadar Yankifi in Garun Malam Local Government Area.

It involved a Toyota Coaster Bus with registration number KN041 A17.

According to the FRSC Kano Sector Command, the bus was carrying 32 occupants — 31 male adults and one female adult. Twenty-two passengers died at the scene, while the remaining sustained varying degrees of injuries.