Colombian President Initiates Dialogue With Top Cocaine Gang

Colombian president Gustavo Petro announced Friday the start of fresh talks with Clan del Golfo, the country’s largest drug-trafficking gang and the world’s largest producer of cocaine.

The powerful group has its origins in right-wing paramilitaries — its 7,500 members call themselves the Gaitanista Army of Colombia — and poses one of the main security challenges faced by the country’s leftist government.

“We have initiated conversations outside Colombia with the self-named Gaitanista Army,” Petro said during an event in Cordoba, about 180 miles (289 kilometres) west of the capital Bogota.

He did not provide further details on the talks.

Clan del Golfo considers itself a political group, and demands being recognised as such, in part, to receive judicial treatment similar to that of guerrillas and paramilitary squads.

Last month, Petro’s government presented a controversial proposal to Congress to offer criminal groups certain benefits — including reduced sentences and non-extradition — in exchange for disarmament.

Since the start of his term in 2022, Petro has tried and failed to negotiate disarmament with various armed groups.

Amid record-high drug cultivation in Colombia — UN estimates say 253,000 hectares (625,000 acres) produce narcotics — the armed forces are carrying out a major offensive in an attempt to bring the drug traffickers under control.

US President Donald Trump classified Clan del Golfo as a terrorist organisation via an executive order soon after starting his second term, and the United Nations has lambasted the drug trafficking group for its violent recruitment of children.

READ ALSO: Trump May Use Military Against Drug Cartels — Report

Colombia stands to lose US financial aid as its certification as an ally in the war on drugs comes up for renewal in September.

And media reports on Friday indicated Trump has called for the US military to be ready to target Latin American drug cartels deemed terrorist organisations, including Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.

Though Colombia had long been one of the United States’ closest partners in Latin America, ties have sharply deteriorated since Trump returned to the White House at the beginning of the year.

Last month, Washington recalled its top diplomat in Bogota over unspecified offending remarks.

The month before, Petro accused the United States and “right-wing extremists” of plotting to overthrow him.

AFP