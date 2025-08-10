VIDEO: Tinubu Deeply Concerned About Rivers, Says Cole

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, says President Bola Tinubu is deeply concerned about the oil-rich state.

He stated this on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“I suspect that one of the things that the President is deeply concerned about is Rivers State and how it’s going to evolve,” he said.

“I believe that the President is going to have a key stakeholder meeting with the different leaders in Rivers State.

“He hasn’t done that right now because I don’t think he believes that the time is right but I know for certainty that is coming.”

He also declared his desire to contest the governorship poll in Rivers in 2027.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cole took a swipe at the state of affairs in the oil-rich state, decrying poor governance.

When asked if he has consulted FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, he replied in the negative.

According to Cole, he hasn’t discussed his governorship ambition with the immediate past Rivers governor.

He also couldn’t tell if Wike is still a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member or seeking cover in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the businessman was quick to describe himself as the APC leader in Rivers State.