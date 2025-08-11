Dangote Refinery To Take Delivery Of 60 More Trucks In Next Six Weeks

A total of 60 more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered trucks are expected to be delivered to the Dangote Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals in the next six weeks.

This was revealed by the Group Chief of Branding and Communication, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement on Sunday, while giving an update about the product delivery trucks ordered to fast-track PMS delivery across the country.

According to the statement, the Refinery commenced the phased receipt of trucks, an integral part of its fuel distribution logistics programme set to start on August 15.

The initiative aims to transform the fuel distribution landscape within Nigeria by reducing logistics costs and enhancing supply efficiency for customers.

The fleet of fuel tankers, being imported through Apapa Port, represents a significant capital investment estimated at ₦720 billion.

The first consignment of trucks recently departed Apapa Port and was formally received at the refinery site in Ibeju-Lekki by the Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Ltd, Devakumar Edwin.

“The commencement of the initiative marks a groundbreaking development in Nigeria’s fuel distribution network. Given the complexities inherent in global supply chains, the delivery of these specialised CNG-powered tankers is indeed commendable. This approach ensures that we maintain operational efficiency while scaling up the fleet.

“Our unwavering commitment to this programme is reflected in our ongoing collaboration with key regulatory bodies and stakeholders to facilitate seamless deployment. We believe this initiative will significantly lower distribution costs and improve fuel availability for our customers nationwide,” the statement read in part.

“Over the next six weeks, the refinery expects at least sixty shiploads of these trucks to arrive in the country.

“This innovative distribution model is expected to catalyse efficiency gains across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, fostering greater transparency, reducing transportation bottlenecks, and ultimately enhancing energy security for the nation.”

The bold initiative is projected to save Nigerians over ₦1.7 trillion annually in fuel distribution costs.

The company said the refinery will absorb more than ₦1.07 trillion every year in fuel logistics expenses. The scheme is expected to significantly benefit over 42 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by lowering energy costs and improving profitability.

The strategic programme is part of Dangote’s broader commitment to eliminating logistics bottlenecks, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. Lower fuel distribution costs will reduce production expenses, alleviate inflationary pressures, and stimulate overall economic growth.

The initiative is also expected to revitalise dormant filling stations, creating over 15,000 direct jobs across the logistics value chain, including positions for drivers, station managers, and attendants at the new CNG stations.

Moreover, the refinery said that the programme would help curb cross-border smuggling of petroleum products while supporting a more efficient and environmentally friendly distribution system.

Commercial Coordinator of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Tosin Coker, commended the move:

“Dangote Group’s acquisition of 4,000 CNG trucks is not only impressive in scale but also highly strategic,” he said. “It signals to the market that CNG is no longer a distant prospect but a current, practical solution to high energy costs, emissions, and supply chain challenges. PCNGI regards this as a milestone achievement in our efforts to accelerate gas-powered transport adoption.”