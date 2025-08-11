Davido, Chioma Tie Knot In Miami White Wedding

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, tied the knot with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on Sunday in a lavish white wedding ceremony in Miami, United States.

The Miami celebration was a star-studded affair, attended by family, friends, business moguls, political leaders, and top entertainers from Nigeria and beyond.

Public figure guests included billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Celebrity music stars included Zlatan Ibile, Adekunle Gold, and Teniola Apata; nightlife impresario Obi Cubana; and talent manager Ubi Franklin.

The emotional highlight of the event came when Davido, speaking with visible emotion, addressed his bride.

“Chioma, I have been on many stages, but this is the most nervous I have ever been. You are my love, my peace, my home. You came into my life quietly and became the loudest and most beautiful part of it. You saw the real me, the me the world doesn’t see, and you still chose me,” he said.

Chioma looked breathtaking in her white wedding dress as she walked down the aisle to exchange vows with the Grammy-nominated singer.

The couple were blessed by clergy after saying “I do,” marking their third wedding ceremony following their court wedding in March 2023 and a grand traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.

Davido performed during the reception, thrilling guests and prompting Chioma to join him on the dance floor.

In the build-up to the main event, videos surfaced of family members, including singer B-Red, arriving at the pre-wedding party.

Nigerian entertainers Tunde Ednut and Poco Lee were also spotted, with Ednut revealing that the Miami white wedding, originally planned for August, had been moved forward to this weekend.

Davido also reportedly surprised Chioma with a $300,000 (₦460 million) Richard Mille wristwatch as a wedding gift. The luxury timepiece, shared under the hashtag #CHIVIDO2025, added an extra sparkle to the star-studded celebration.

The 32-year-old singer had earlier revealed that he spent $3.7 million on the elaborate Miami celebration.

Another highlight spotted before the ceremony was Davido’s customised cufflinks, which featured a picture of the late son, Ifeanyi, whom he lost in October 2022, a tribute he proudly flaunted.

The celebration followed the couple’s decade-long journey, which began when they met at Babcock University.

Their romance went public in 2018 when Davido released Assurance in her honour, followed by 1 Milli, a love song expressing his readiness to “pay any price” to marry her.

Their relationship weathered challenges, including infidelity rumours in 2021. In October 2023, they welcomed twins in the United States.

Reflecting on their love story in a 2024 interview on The Bridge podcast, Davido credited meeting Chioma before fame and wealth as pivotal to his decision to settle down. He revealed that if he hadn’t met the chef earlier, he would have “never married.”