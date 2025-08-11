Ebonyi People Unhappy With Nwifuru Over Radio Manager’s Suspension – Analyst

The suspension of Godfrey Chikwere, General Manager of Legacy FM, has sparked discontent among Ebonyi State residents, with many accusing the state government of stifling press freedom.

“Even from the reaction of trending on social media, Ebonyi people are not happy with the suspension,” a political analyst Charles Otu said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday.

“They feel that the suspension was because of the pressure put by the government on the radio station,” he said.

Otu said the public outcry following the action reflected growing dissatisfaction with how Governor Francis Nwifuru handles criticism.

“I was a guest in the interview last week Friday with Godfrey Chikwere, the general manager of Legacy FM based in Ebonyi. It is a privately owned radio station and regularly from time to time they invite discussants to discuss topical issues around the nation, particularly as it concerns Ebonyi,” Otu stated.

He explained that the conversation during the programme focused on “issues of governance, issues of administration, issues of lack of communication, issues about the governor giving a command and then going back not to follow up on the issues or commands he has given.”

The discussion also touched on how “every week, one sad news, one person is trying to make the government look so unserious before very critical-minded minds.”

Otu said he was shocked to see a press statement from the government, alleging that Chikwere had “gone overboard” and calling for his sanction. The statement also claimed the government had been “sponsoring the private station” with equipment such as a generator and transformers.

Otu described as “petty” and a “direct attack” on Chikwere, the action of the government that led to the suspension of the general manager.

He warned that the move raised concerns about freedom of the press, stressing that Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution mandates the media to hold the government accountable.

Otu said while Chikwere had at different times defended the government in the past, residents remain unhappy with its performance, accusing many appointees of failing to address critical issues.