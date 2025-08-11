Eight Killed As Flood Ravages Households, Farmlands In Ebonyi

No fewer than eight persons have been killed in a flood disaster in Kpoghirikpo, an ancient kingdom of Itim community in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident, which occurred following heavy rainfall, affected over 800 farmlands and 3,000 households, creating a major displacement crisis within the community.

Channels Television visited the community on Monday.

Residents said the flood disaster resulted in the loss of a mother and her four children, as a search and rescue team from the community was able to rescue four other children alive. Meanwhile, four bodies have been recovered and buried, while search efforts continue for those who are still missing.

Further findings revealed that the flood occurred while many farmers were in their farmlands attempting to evacuate their produce.

With over 800 farmlands destroyed, 3000 households rendered homeless and hopeless, it’s a severe blow to the local economy and the livelihoods of the residents.

The community called on the federal and state governments for intervention and relief materials to help the displaced families and address the widespread destruction.

Responding to the flood incident, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Human Capital Development, Ann Aligwe, said an emergency response team from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been dispatched to the community for immediate intervention and rescue, adding that the state government has made provisions for relief materials to cushion the effect of the disaster to the affected victims.

She also advised people living in low-lying, flood-prone zones to relocate to safer locations provided by the state government as the rains continue.