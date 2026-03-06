Abducted Ex-Deputy Governor’s Father Killed In Ebonyi

The abducted traditional ruler of the Ndufu-Alike community in the Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ezeogo Francis Igwe, has been killed by his kidnappers.

Igwe, the father of the former deputy governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe, was kidnapped on Sunday, March 1, 2026, while on his way to church in the Ndufu-Alike community.

The armed men riding on a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle, forced him out, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Command, Joshua Ukandu, stated that the monarch was killed a day after he was abducted.

Ukandu explained that following the abduction of the royal father, operatives of the command immediately launched intensive operations aimed at rescuing him.

“Following the kidnapping of HRH Eze Francis Igwe on 1st March 2026, operatives of the Ebonyi State Command immediately commenced intensive operations aimed at rescuing the kidnapped monarch,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that through the deployment of technical and intelligence resources, operatives arrested two suspects believed to be members of the kidnapping syndicate responsible for the crime.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that the monarch had been killed on March 2, 2026. They also volunteered to lead operatives to their hideout and assist in the recovery of the victim’s remains.

Ukandu further disclosed that when police operatives approached the hideout, other members of the gang opened fire on them, prompting a gunbattle.

“However, upon approaching the hideout, other members of the gang opened fire on the operatives. The operatives responded with superior firepower, which overwhelmed the gang,” he stated.

The police added that one of the hoodlums was neutralised during the confrontation, while others fled the scene.

Subsequently, police operatives arrested seven additional suspects in connection with the crime and recovered one locally made pistol from them.

He said the suspects are in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

“They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” Ukandu added.

According to him, the remains of the slain traditional ruler were later recovered and deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

The killing of the monarch has thrown the Ndufu-Alike community into mourning as residents grapple with the loss of their traditional ruler.