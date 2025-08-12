NBA Condemns Ibom Air’s Treatment Of Passenger, Demands Probe

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria for their handling of the incident that involved Comfort Emmanson on an Ibom Air flight on August 10, 2025.

NBA described the airline’s actions, including a lifetime flight ban imposed on Ms. Emmanson, as “reckless,” “unlawful,” and a violation of her right to dignity.

“The treatment of Ms. Comfort Emmanson by Ibom Air was reckless and violated her right to dignity of a human person,” the body said in a statement by its president, Mazi Afam Osigwe, and general secretary, Dr Mobolaji Ojibara.

According to the statement, Emmanson was forcibly removed from the aircraft, publicly stripped of her clothing, and humiliated in an incident that was recorded and widely circulated online.

It called the treatment “degrading” and a breach of her privacy and dignity, falling short of expected standards in the aviation industry.

“The Nigerian Bar Association strongly condemns the treatment of Ms. Comfort Emmanson in the incident aboard an Ibom Air flight on 10 August 2025 and the subsequent lifetime flight ban imposed on her by Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria. These actions are heavy-handed, unlawful, and a grave affront to the rule of law and human dignity.

“It is deeply disturbing that Ms. Emmanson was forcibly removed from the aircraft, stripped of her clothing in public, and subjected to humiliation that was filmed and circulated online. Such conduct is degrading, violates her right to dignity and privacy, and falls far short of the standards of civility and professionalism expected in the aviation sector. No person, regardless of the circumstances, should be treated in such a dehumanising manner.

“While Ibom Air has issued its account of events, other video footage has emerged showing an Ibom Air hostess preventing Ms. Emmanson from alighting from the aircraft, a conduct that could constitute false imprisonment and a possible provocation that escalated the situation. This makes it all the more critical that the matter be subjected to an independent, impartial investigation by the appropriate authorities before any disciplinary action is taken against her.”

The association criticised the lifetime ban as a violation of fair hearing principles, arguing that Emmanson was not allowed to respond to the allegations.

“The decision to impose a lifetime ban without affording Ms. Emmanson a fair opportunity to be heard is equally troubling. Ibom Air has so far only presented its own version of events without giving her the chance to respond.

“This one-sided process, culminating in a ban supported by AON, breaches the fundamental principle of fair hearing and renders the decision legally and morally indefensible. The power to suspend or restrict a passenger’s right to fly rests with the appropriate statutory regulator, not private associations or airline operators acting unilaterally. The photographing, dissemination, and online circulation of indecent images of Ms. Emmanson is also an egregious invasion of privacy and a criminal act.

“Even if the incident was to be reported, the footage should have been blurred or edited in such a way that it did not expose her nudity to the public. Those responsible for capturing and distributing the unedited footage must be identified and prosecuted. Such acts erode public trust and undermine the rights of all citizens to be treated with dignity and respect,” it said.