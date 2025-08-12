Nwifuru Sympathises With Victims Of Ebonyi Floods

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has extended his condolences to the victims of recent flood disasters in the state.

The communities affected include Enioha Itim and Kpoghirikpo in the Afikpo Local Government Area, as well as Azuoto and Okpuitumo in the Abakaliki Local Government Area.

In a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesman, Monday Uzor, Nwifuru expressed deep sadness over the tragic event, which has reportedly led to deaths and extensive destruction.

He assured the affected families and communities that his administration would provide the necessary support for recovery and rebuilding.

The governor also pledged to work closely with local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure that relief materials, rehabilitation efforts, and preventative measures are delivered promptly.

“I sincerely condole with the families who lost loved ones, as well as with all who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident.

“As a government, we stand with you in this moment of grief, and I assure you that my administration will provide the necessary support to help you recover and rebuild,” he said.

Nwifuru called for residents to consider the reality of climate change in their daily activities and to integrate it into flood risk management strategies as a key part of the response.

“This tragedy is a sober reminder of the urgent need to integrate climate change considerations into our flood risk management strategies,” he said.