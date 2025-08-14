Why EFCC Raided My Hotel — Singer Felix Duke

The President of the Creative Industry Group, Felix Duke, has alleged that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided his hotel in Lagos over a civil dispute with a retired United States military officer.

Duke was a guest on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, programme.

He narrated how operatives of the anti-graft agency allegedly invaded the premises of the Duke and Duchess Hotel in the Abule Egba area of Lagos on Friday, August 1, 2025, without a warrant.

“On the 1st of August, we were not expecting the EFCC. They came to my hotel uninvited, breaking from one door to the other, saying they were looking for me. When they couldn’t find me, they made an attempt to abduct my wife,” he said.

The musician alleged that the raid stemmed from a land transaction dispute with the retired officer. According to him, the buyer had paid part of the agreed sum but still owed ₦8 million.

“When I refused to map out the land without full payment, he, his lawyer, and some men, about four of them, invited me to the site. I believe their intention was to kill me to take my land. They pushed me into a swamp and walked away. My surveyor pulled me out, and I went straight to Ajah Police Station,” Duke recounted.

He added that the police investigated, visited the scene, and invited all parties involved, including the buyer’s lawyer. The musician alleged that the petitioner later sought another law enforcement agency “to do his dirty job”.

Asked if the EFCC raid had anything to do with alleged cybercrime by hotel guests, Duke replied, “Exactly. They never came to my hotel for any fraudulent or internet fraud reason. They came because of a civil case. The same EFCC investigated this matter last year and never found me guilty.”

The EFCC has yet to issue any official statement regarding the matter or the claims made by Duke.