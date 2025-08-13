Jailbreak: Gov Sule Visits Keffi Custodial Centre

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has expressed the desire of the state government to partner with relevant authorities in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fast-track the prosecution of inmates awaiting trial currently kept at the Keffi Medium Custodial Centre.

Governor Sule visited the facility on Wednesday after a reported jailbreak on Tuesday, where 16 inmates reportedly escaped.

While interacting with officials and later inmates at the centre, he noted that most of the inmates awaiting trial and kept in the facility were those whose cases were before the courts in the FCT.

While addressing the inmates, the governor charged them to be of good behavior and law-abiding.

He promised that the government would explore means to fast-track the trial of accused persons to reduce congestion in the facility.

He noted that many of the inmates were sitting on bare floors and directed that 500 mattresses be supplied to the centre by the state government to improve the living conditions of the inmates.

He commended officers and men of the service, as well as other security agencies, for the re-arrest of some of the escapees.

Sule also charged citizens in the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons to security agencies.

Sixteen inmates had escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in the early hours of Tuesday after a breach of the facility’s security, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, wrote in a statement.

The inmates overpowered the personnel on duty during the jailbreak.

“In the course of containing the situation, five personnel of the Custodial Centre sustained varying degrees of injury, with two currently serious and receiving urgent medical attention at a government health facility. Seven of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured and are now in custody,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: ‘Obey Cabin Crew Instructions,’ NCAA Tells Passengers Amid KWAM 1, Ibom Air Incidents

However, efforts were said to be ongoing to locate and apprehend the remaining inmates.

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, had visited the facility following the incident and had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the escape.

Nwakuche was quoted as warning that any staff member found complicit in the escape would be disciplined.