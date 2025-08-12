‘Obey Cabin Crew Instructions,’ NCAA Tells Passengers Amid KWAM 1, Ibom Air Incidents

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mike Achimugu, has reiterated the importance of passengers’ adherence to aviation safety rules and instructions from cabin crew.

“You must always obey the cabin crew when you are aboard an airline. You don’t make the rules for safety in aviation,” Achimugu told Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, saying the rules exist to protect all passengers.

He described the recent incidents involving Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde

Marshal (KWAM 1) and a female passenger aboard an Ibom Air flight, as “very avoidable” and warned that disobedience could have serious consequences.

While clarifying that the NCAA does not have the power to prosecute, Achimugu noted that airlines reserve the right to blacklist any passenger deemed a risk.

“You are not permitted to hit anybody. You are not permitted to disobey the cabin crew while aboard an aircraft,” he said, highlighting the role of discipline in ensuring flight safety.

On Monday, an altercation between an Ibom Air passenger and a staff member of the airline went viral, leading to the imposition of a ban on her.

Although the decision had triggered reactions from Nigerians but Achimugu

explained that the decision rests solely with individual airlines.

According to him, the NCAA can only mediate in such disputes, especially when matters have gone to court.

The incident came about a week after Fuji artiste, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate, was banned by the NCAA for six months over his unruly behaviour at the Abuja airport.

Achimugu, in response to claims on impartiality in handling both cases, said any act of attempting to seize control of an aircraft could be regarded as terrorism under aviation law, with the matter now referred to relevant security agencies.

“No matter the provocation, be assured that you can always file your complaints to the NCAA, and it will be dealt with. Self-help is not permissible in aviation,” he noted.

Achimugu stressed the need for mutual respect between passengers and crew, noting that the NCAA has intensified awareness campaigns on aviation rules. He also reminded passengers to switch off their phones when instructed, explaining that it prevents possible interference with aircraft communication systems.

“Passengers seem more obsessed with their rights than their responsibilities,” he said on the breakfast show.