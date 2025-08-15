Gov Yusuf Urges Voters To Back NNPP In Saturday’s Kano Assembly Elections

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has called on residents of Ghari, Tsanyawa, Bagwai, and Shanono constituencies to weigh the developmental strides achieved under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the past two years before casting their votes in Saturday’s State House of Assembly re-run and bye-elections.

Speaking during a campaign rally in the affected constituencies on Thursday, the governor said his administration had made significant investments in health, education, and human development.

“In just two years, we have built several classrooms, sponsored hundreds of youths to further their studies both locally and abroad, and empowered thousands of women with a monthly ₦50,000 start-up capital,” Yusuf stated. “All these efforts were aimed at improving the living standards of the people in these constituencies.”

He cautioned voters against returning to what he described as “poor governance and neglect” under the immediate past administration.

“Now, they have returned to seek your valuable votes,” the governor said. “I am confident you will not elect these enemies of the state.”

Governor Yusuf also disclosed that the 2025 state budget had made provisions for the construction of a major road linking Mashatsa–Gwarzo–Shanono–Tanyawa, the upgrade of Shanono Hospital to a General Hospital, and the installation of pipelines from a nearby dam to provide potable water for the constituency.

He urged residents—whom he described as “strong vanguards of Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP”—to vote for Ali Kiyawa for the Bagwai/Shanono seat and Yusuf Maigado for the Ghari/Tanyawa seat to ensure the continuation of “people-oriented governance.”

While appealing to eligible voters to turn out in large numbers for Saturday’s polls, the governor also encouraged young people aged 18 and above without Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to take part in the next registration exercise, noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would soon commence voter registration.

Other party leaders who spoke at the rally included Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the NNPP State Chairman, the State ALGON Chairperson, and the Chairmen of Shanono and Bagwai Local Government Areas.

They collectively urged voters to support the NNPP to “rescue the constituencies from the wasteful eight years of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”