Gov Yusuf Hails INEC, Security Agencies Over Peaceful Bye-Election In Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the recent by-elections in the state.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The bye-elections were held in Kano Municipal and Ungogo State Assembly constituencies to fill vacant seats in the State House of Assembly.

Governor Yusuf described the exercise as a milestone in the state’s democratic journey, saying the peaceful atmosphere recorded across polling units reflected the political maturity of the electorate.

“The calm atmosphere witnessed during the by-election clearly demonstrates the growing political maturity of our people and the effectiveness of the security arrangements put in place,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He specifically commended residents of Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies for their cooperation and orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

“I appreciate the people of Kano Municipal and Ungogo for their discipline, cooperation, and commitment to peaceful participation in the electoral process,” he said.

The governor also lauded political parties and other stakeholders for adhering to electoral guidelines, singling out members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as their responsible conduct.

“For the first time in recent history, we witnessed an election free of crisis, use of weapons, and any form of manipulation in Kano. This development aligns with our Kano First Agenda. The era of killing, maiming, and disenfranchising voters is over,” he stated.

Governor Yusuf further noted that the peaceful conduct of the by-election signals a shift towards issue-based politics rooted in dialogue, tolerance, and respect for democratic values.

“The success of this election shows that Kano is ready to embrace issue-based politics anchored on dialogue and mutual respect,” he added.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring that his government would continue to work closely with electoral bodies and security agencies to guarantee credible, transparent, and violence-free elections in the future.

The bye-elections were conducted amid tight security and were reported to have been largely peaceful, with no major incidents recorded across the affected constituencies.