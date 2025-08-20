Anambra Dismisses Eight Operatives Over Attack On Corps Member, Orders Prosecution

The Anambra State Government has dismissed eight operatives of the Agunechemba security outfit over the assault of a female corps member.

The Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, disclosed this at the agency’s headquarters in Awka on Wednesday.

Emeakayi said the government acted after receiving reports of the incident.

He added that the operatives would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

According to him, the dismissed officers were in pursuit of suspected cultists on Tuesday when they attacked the corps member, an action he described as outside the mandate of the agency and condemnable.

He said the Soludo administration would not tolerate any form of unprofessionalism, brutality, or abuse of office by security operatives, addind that any officer found guilty of misconduct will face immediate dismissal and prosecution.

According to him, the incident will serve as a turning point in reforming the outfit and restoring public confidence in community security operations.

He stated that the government was committed to professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights in all security engagements.

Some operatives of the local outfit had been seen in a viral video assaulting the corps member, stripping her naked in the process.

The behaviour of the security agents was condemned by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The victim’s lawyer, Cyrus Onu, called for the prosecution of the operatives and compensation for the corps members.

“We have written petitions to the Anambra government, to the Attorney General of the Federation, and we have been demanding that these persons be prosecuted and they pay compensatory damages. We gave a timeline; it is allowed by the law.

“After that, we’ll take all the necessary steps, both civil and criminal, to ensure that these persons are not just prosecuted but, of course, the security outfit itself and the persons in charge, who will be the executive governor of Anambra State, will be made to pay compensation.

“We are demanding compensatory damages, not just criminal prosecutions for these persons,” Onu told Channels Television on Wednesday.