Ex-APC Chairman Bisi Akande Visits Buhari’s Family In Kaduna 

The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, on Wednesday visited the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari at their residence in Kaduna State.

Akande, who led a delegation of political associates to express condolences to the Buhari family, described the late former President as a “patriotic leader” and “an angel in human flesh” whose legacy will live on through his good works for Nigeria.

Recalling his last meeting with Buhari in Daura, Akande expressed shock over his death having met him in a good health condition.

READ ALSO: NYSC Condemns Assault On Corps Member, To Provide Psychological Assistance

The former APC Chairman was received by former First Lady, Aisha Buhari and the son of the late former President, Yusuf Buhari.