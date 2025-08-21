Meta Freezes AI Hiring

Meta Platforms has paused hiring in its artificial intelligence division after bringing on more than 50 researchers and engineers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

“All that’s happening here is some basic organisational planning: creating a solid structure for our new superintelligence efforts after bringing people on board and undertaking yearly budgeting and planning exercises,” a spokesperson for Meta said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

READ ALSO: White House Starts TikTok Account