Terrorists Using Gold To Fund Operations, Says Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed that terrorists in Nigeria are increasingly using gold as a means to finance their operations.

General Musa, who made a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, explained that terror financiers rely on complex networks, including international connections, which make it difficult to immediately expose or prosecute them.

When asked about the main source of financing for these groups, the defence chief replied, “Gold. They try to circulate this money, and that is why it is important for us to be able to track these things.

“The process is on. It has to do with a lot of legal issues, and because it has to do with international connections, some of them have funds coming from outside, we cannot do anything from within.”

General Musa further disclosed that locally, terror groups employ individuals by providing them with motorcycles and small jobs, with the expectation that they remit money into designated accounts daily.

“The local ones, what they do normally is that they try to employ a few individuals, provide motorcycles to them, something to do, and those are remitting funds daily into some account,” he said.