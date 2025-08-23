Police Deny Detaining Children In Kebbi Orphanage

The police authorities in Kebbi State have denied claims circulating on social media that Christian children rescued from kidnappers were placed in a Muslim-based orphanage in Birnin Kebbi.

In a statement on Saturday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, described the report as “fake, mischievous, and baseless.”

The statement was in response to allegations made by an unnamed corps member, who claimed to have met a four-year-old Igbo Christian boy named Uzochukwu in the orphanage.

According to the viral post, the child allegedly recounted being kidnapped, resold, and later rescued by police, who then reportedly placed him and other Christian children in the orphanage.

The Command categorically refuted the story, stating that it was “a calculated attempt to tarnish the good image of the Command and undermine the integrity and professionalism of its officers.”

Abubakar emphasised that the police remained committed to combating crime and upholding justice across all communities, regardless of religious affiliation.

He also warned individuals and groups involved in spreading false information to desist from such practices, noting their potential harm to public trust and societal harmony.

The police pledged continued collaboration with reputable media organisations to provide accurate information about law enforcement efforts in the state and to counter the spread of misinformation.

The Command urged the public to disregard the social media claims and remain vigilant against the dangers of fake news.