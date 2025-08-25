Tinubu Arrives In Brazil On State Visit 

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Brasília, Brazil, to commence a state visit, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has said.

The Nigerian president landed at the Brasilia International Airport on Monday at 12:30 am.

Tinubu, who flew in from Los Angeles, United States, was received by senior Brazilian government officials at the Brasília Air Base.

Onanuga said Brazilian officials who welcomed Tinubu included Ambassador Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East and Ambassador Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, was also at the Air Base reception.

Other ministers, heads of key government agencies, and private sector members, who will participate in a string of bilateral talks and agreement signings, later welcomed President Tinubu to his hotel.

Onanuga said, “The official welcoming ceremony, with full military honours, will take place on Monday at the Planalto Palace.

“At the Planalto, Tinubu and the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will hold a tête-à-tête, followed by expanded bilateral meetings attended by senior officials of both governments.

“The leaders will witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and address a joint press conference afterwards.

“During the state visit, President Tinubu will meet with the President of the Brazilian Senate at the National Congress, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, and the President of the Supreme Federal Court.

“He will also participate in the Nigeria-Brazil Business Forum as part of a packed programme in Brasília on Monday.”