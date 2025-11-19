Lula Lands In Amazon To Press For Climate Deal

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Belem on Wednesday to press negotiators to reach an early deal at UN climate talks as nations remain far apart on contentious issues.

COP30 host Brazil released a draft pact on Tuesday, hoping to get nations to agree on the most contentious points as soon as Wednesday, two days before the conference is scheduled to end in the Amazonian city.

Lula flew in to bring the weight of the presidency to the talks, in a rare late-stage visit by a head of state or government at the annual gathering.

The Brazilian president has invested a lot of political capital to achieve success in what he has promised would be a “COP of truth” and a victory against climate deniers.

Lula was due to meet with representatives of emerging countries, Europe, island states, Indigenous groups and civil society.

The head of COP30, Brazilian diplomat Andre Correa do Lago, has pressed negotiators to work around the clock in an effort to bridge divisions between the world’s wealthiest nations, developing countries and oil-rich states.

The disagreements center on the impact of trade measures, language on transitioning away from fossil fuels, and demands for developed countries to provide more climate finance to poorer nations.

French ecological transition minister Monique Barbut knocked back Brazilian hopes of securing a deal as soon as Wednesday.

“No, there will not be a COP decision today. I don’t see how that could happen,” Barbut told AFP.

“However, yes, there is a little bit of movement. But we are still far from the mark because for us, it must be a comprehensive package,” Barbut said after a coordination meeting with European colleagues.

She added, however, that she was “more optimistic” than she was the day before.

No more money

The draft underscores the gulf between a broad coalition — led by Europe and island states — pushing for a “roadmap” on phasing out fossil fuels, and an opposing bloc led by oil-producing countries.

“Whether we’re going to call it the roadmap or we’re going to use a different wording, I think is secondary. But once again, we very much like the idea,” EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said at a news conference.

Negotiators are also at loggerheads over pressure from the developing world for developed countries to provide more finance to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change and deploy renewable energy.

The EU, where many countries are facing economic headwinds and soaring debt, has led opposition to those demands.

“We’re not looking at any increases in adaptation finance,” Irish climate minister Darragh O’Brien said.

A new text is due to be published on Wednesday.

COP30 is due to end on Friday, but climate summits regularly run into overtime.

