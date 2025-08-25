Universities Powered With Solar Mini-Grids, Says REA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has said that some universities in the country are now powered by solar mini-grids.

Aliyu stated this on Channels TV’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday, adding that his agency has exceeded its promises and targets for Nigerian universities.

“Starting with the 60 megawatts I promised to deliver, we have currently delivered 91 megawatts. The second project also concerns eight universities.

“I said a minimum of two, we have completed all eight, but we are only conducting technical testing on four. These are in Yola, Katsina, Lokoja (Kogi), and Imo State, Owerri. We have also completed six interconnected systems, one in Osun, Plateau, Cross River, and Niger states,” he said.

According to Aliyu, a new group of universities under the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative has authorised operations with REA. He also said agreements had been signed under the supervision of the Education Ministry, with plans to power these institutions.

“As regards the new set of universities under the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative (NPSSI), we have signed collaborative agreements with the universities under the leadership of the Minister of Education, focusing on powering UNILAG, UNIBEN, UI, Obafemi Awolowo, the University of Nigeria, and others. Approval has been granted by the Federal Executive Council,” he said.

He emphasised that the success of the projects was due to the administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s educational sector and universities, and assured that the rural electrification agency would continue its efforts to promote operations that foster lasting development across the country.