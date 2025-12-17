DisCos Cut Supplies As Gas Shortfall Hits Power Stations

Some electricity Distribution Companies, also known as DisCos, have started to cut power supplies to customers due to gas constraints by power-generating companies.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, on Tuesday, informed customers across the South-East of the situation in a statement issued by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh.

According to the statement, the drop in power supply was due to low system frequency, said to have been occasioned by gas constraints affecting generation companies.

The DisCo disclosed that the situation had necessitated load shedding of available energy by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

As a result, EEDC said the development had impacted energy allocation to it and reduced the daily service level to customers served by its subsidiary companies — MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC wishes to inform electricity customers across the South-East region that the recent drop in power supply availability is due to low system frequency, occasioned by gas constraints affecting the generation companies. This development has necessitated the load shedding of available energy by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“As a result, this development has impacted energy allocation to EEDC and the daily service level to customers served by its subsidiary companies, namely MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand.

“Efforts are currently being made by critical stakeholders in the electricity supply industry to address this challenge and restore normal power distribution. EEDC sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this situation has caused its esteemed customers and appreciates their patience and understanding”, the statement read.

A related statement was also sent by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company to its customers.

“Dear esteemed customer, Kindly be informed that the current load shedding being experienced in all our franchise areas is a result of poor generation and allocation from the generation company and NCC.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers to exercise patience as the GenCo team is working assiduously to improve generation and allocation. All inconveniences are regretted.”