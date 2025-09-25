DisCos Metered 148,077 Electricity Customers In May, June – NERC

The electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have so far metered a total of 148,077 electricity customers across the country in May and June 2025, according to statistics from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

A metering factsheet published by the Commission on Wednesday noted that while 63,180 customers were metered in May, 84,897 were metered in June, bringing the total number of metered customers nationwide to 6,422,933 as of June 2025.

The country’s total active electricity customers rose marginally from 11,784,842 in May to 11,821,194 in June.

A further breakdown of the data showed that Ikeja DisCo recorded the highest metering rate at 84.65 per cent, followed by Eko at 83.33 per cent and Abuja at 73.06 per cent.

On the other hand, Yola had the lowest metering rate at 28.55 per cent, with Jos and Kaduna standing at 29.51 per cent and 33.46 per cent, respectively.

According to the report, Aba DisCo was the most improved, with its metering rate rising from 37.88 per cent in May to 45.17 per cent in June. It installed 12,376 new meters in the period under review.

Benin DisCo also made the 50 per cent metering mark, increasing from 49.95 per cent to 50.33 per cent within the same period, according to NERC’s figures.

The regulator, however, noted that despite the progress, seven of the 12 DisCos remain below the 50 per cent metering rate, leaving millions of customers unmetered and subjected to estimated billing.